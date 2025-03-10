Cybertrucks Set on Fire in Seattle

KOMO News reports that four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a lot in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood late Sunday night, raising questions about possible arson and its motives.

The Seattle Fire Department has not yet said whether foul play was suspected as the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The trucks were parked in a fenced lot near 2nd Ave and Spokane Street, along with 50 to 80 other electric vehicles, where they were held until they were ready to be dropped off at a dealership or picked up by a buyer.

Since there is a war on Tesla in the far-left regions, we can assume it is essential to investigate this as arson by radicals such as the trans army. The transtifa are especially focused on destroying Tesla cars since founder Elon Musk wants to cut government waste and fraud. These groups are domestic terrorists and no one is dealing with them accordingly.

#BREAKING: Four Tesla Cybertrucks go up in flames overnight at a lot off of 2nd and Spokane Street.@HannahknowlesTV with a LIVE report from that scene. Updates on #KOMONews. pic.twitter.com/4DPfabDfn9 — Holly Menino (@hollymenino) March 10, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email