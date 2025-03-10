Washington State Passes a Law Requiring a Permit to Buy a Gun

Communist Washington State House Democrats voted to require would-be gun owners to obtain a permit BEFORE PURCHASE. It requires residents to get the approval of Democrats who control the state before even being allowed to own a gun.

It also imposes a new round of gun regulations.

Prospective gun owners must complete a firearm safety training course for a permit with enhanced background checks conducted through Washington State Patrol’s Firearms background check program, which will consult with state and federal databases to determine the applicant’s eligibility.

Firearm dealers must maintain detailed records of all firearm transfers and report permit and licensing information to state authorities.

Law enforcement agencies would be able to delay firearm transfers by claiming they are looking for even more information.

The bill passed 58 to 38.

Republican Representative Walsh explained that it violates due process rights, privacy rights, and the right to defend oneself with a firearm.

Democrat Rep. Strom Peterson said that veterans are five times more likely to commit suicide and this will give them pause.

The bill has cleared the House and is headed for the Senate. It will face challenges since it violates the Second Amendment.

Communist Democrats will never stop trying to take your guns, and they don’t care what the law says.

