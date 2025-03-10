Leader of Columbia U Encampments Loses Green Card, Sits in Detention

Mahmoud Khalil is a Palestinian radical who led Columbia University’s 2024 students encampment protests. He incited riots and disruptions. Khalil is in this country on a green card, which has just been revoked.

He lives in a university-owned apartment, and was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the apartment as ICE executed a State Department order to revoke his student visa and detain him.

Khalil graduated in December. Agents didn’t say specifically why he was being arrested, but anyone who witnessed the violence, threats and disorder on the Columbia University campus can figure it out.

His radical lawyers will vigorously pursue Mahmoud’s right to stay in this country and lead more protests. One described it as “a wrong committed against him.”

President Trump recently cut $400 million in grants and contracts to Colombia because they failed to squelch the violent anti-Semitism on campus.

Khalil was in an Elizabeth, New Jersey detention facility.

A spokesperson for Colombia said law enforcement agents must produce a warrant before entering university property, but the person did not say if they saw a warrant.

Prominent Anti-American Radical

Khalil is one of the most prominent leaders of the pro-Hamas movement at Columbia. He was a so-called negotiator on behalf of students.

Suddenly the left has discovered free speech, claiming Khalil’s arrest as an attack on free speech, even though what he does is an incitement to violence.

“I was actually in class when I got the news. I couldn’t focus on anything,” one student said. “Freedom of speech is under assault, it feels like everywhere in this country right now, which is tragic. I don’t think you can scare Americans into submission; I think that most people will see this and stand up with Mr. Khalil and see this as, hopefully, an opportunity to wake up and realize the assaults on our democracy that are happening.”

“I must say it did shock my conscience as a lawyer,” Immigration Attorney Naresh M. Gehi said. “If he’s a green card holder, slam dunk. There’s no way to arrest him. He had not been charged with a crime, or if he’s, you know, if there’s something more than that, really, there’s no way. Number one, because you’re dealing with a legal resident alien, which means you’re dealing with the green card holder who has a lot of rights in our country.”

Free speech doesn’t mean you can incite riots against a class of people.

