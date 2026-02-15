Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Democrats Have Fully Embraced Communism

Democrats Have Fully Embraced Communism

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Democrats fully embrace communism. Beto O’Rourke loves the Zohran agenda, and Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor, is an Islamist Communist.

One Democrat activist thought it great that she reported teens for attending a TPUSA event, where they talked about God, and good values. This deranged Democrat, Nancy Krause, reported a TPUSA event to Child Protective Services. Her party is the party that thinks it’s fine to indoctrinate young children to sex, transgenderism, and LGBT indoctrination.

She wanted all the parents invited. You can’t do that in a school. Besides, they would end up with radicals screaming during the event.

“In December of 2025, a turning point, the USA hosted an event marketed to high school students with food and beverages advertised as an incentive for attendance, while community-building opportunities for students are important. This event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights, and governance oversight. Event materials indicated that adults, including parents and legal guardians, were not permitted to attend and that supervision would be provided by unnamed volunteers,” the totalitarian Democrat said.

Food and beverages are always offered. She says it like it’s something sinister.

It’s good to know they realize children in high school are vulnerable, so when they push transgenderism, they must know what they are doing:

“Students are widely recognized as a vulnerable population. They are in critical developmental stages and especially susceptible to influence. For this reason, safeguarding measures, parental involvement, and transparency are essential. All Board of Education members in this room are mandated reporters under state law, as I am. Based on the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services,” she said proudly.

They are indoctrinating children and using them to further a communist agenda.

Democrats will not condemn Socialism. Democrat Socialists are communists, not democratic and not socialists.

This Democrat wants to “take down” 3 or 4 top Republicans so they all fall in line. This is what democracy looks like to a Democrat.

Democrat Al Gore thinks social media and free speech are AR-15s and he wants people silenced.

Previous articleMassie & Khanna List Buffoonery: 4 of the 6 Had Nothing, Nada, Zip, Zilch to Do With Epstein
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x