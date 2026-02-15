Democrats Have Fully Embraced Communism

Democrats fully embrace communism. Beto O’Rourke loves the Zohran agenda, and Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor, is an Islamist Communist.

Beta O’Rourke PRAISES Zohran Mamdani and his policies in NYC.. “He came out with bold and clearly defined solutions — freezing rents, free buses, and government run grocery stores…” Democrats are fully embracing Communism. pic.twitter.com/cWQ2T6d0om — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 15, 2026

One Democrat activist thought it great that she reported teens for attending a TPUSA event, where they talked about God, and good values. This deranged Democrat, Nancy Krause, reported a TPUSA event to Child Protective Services. Her party is the party that thinks it’s fine to indoctrinate young children to sex, transgenderism, and LGBT indoctrination.

She wanted all the parents invited. You can’t do that in a school. Besides, they would end up with radicals screaming during the event.

“In December of 2025, a turning point, the USA hosted an event marketed to high school students with food and beverages advertised as an incentive for attendance, while community-building opportunities for students are important. This event raises serious concerns related to student safety, parental rights, and governance oversight. Event materials indicated that adults, including parents and legal guardians, were not permitted to attend and that supervision would be provided by unnamed volunteers,” the totalitarian Democrat said.

Food and beverages are always offered. She says it like it’s something sinister.

It’s good to know they realize children in high school are vulnerable, so when they push transgenderism, they must know what they are doing:

“Students are widely recognized as a vulnerable population. They are in critical developmental stages and especially susceptible to influence. For this reason, safeguarding measures, parental involvement, and transparency are essential. All Board of Education members in this room are mandated reporters under state law, as I am. Based on the circumstances surrounding this event, a report was made to Child Protective Services,” she said proudly.

🚨:DERANGED Liberal activist Nancy Krause just ADMITTED she reported high school kids to CPS… for attending a TPUSA event and starting a conservative club. Calling free thought ‘child abuse’?

This is peak deranged leftism 🤡 pic.twitter.com/EwYE865GEw — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 15, 2026

They are indoctrinating children and using them to further a communist agenda.

BREAKING: The Florida teachers union says children protesting immigration enforcement “is REQUIRED.” They’re using your kids to advance their political agenda. These socialist unions must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/0ASlxBVEa2 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 15, 2026

The nation’s largest teachers union is pushing teachers to inject transgender insanity propaganda into schools. “We invite you to proudly display your ‘Everyone is Welcome Here’ art while in the classroom or walking down your school’s halls.” pic.twitter.com/yd7765Fj7s — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 14, 2026

Democrats will not condemn Socialism. Democrat Socialists are communists, not democratic and not socialists.

JUST IN: Democrats EXPOSED as COMMUNISTS! 😂 96 Dems just VOTED AGAINST condemning COMMUNISM!! I’ve been calling it—Dems are marching straight toward full-blown communism. Wake up, America! 🇺🇸🛑 #DemocratsAreCommunists #StopTheMarxists #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/7ZciD5IwR2 — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) February 14, 2026

This Democrat wants to “take down” 3 or 4 top Republicans so they all fall in line. This is what democracy looks like to a Democrat.

🚨BREAKING: Major left-wing content creator and podcast host with millions of followers across social media told unhinged leftists that all they have to do is “take down publicly” 3 or 4 top members of the Trump administration for “the rest to fall in line.” pic.twitter.com/F8Y2yJRP5j — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 15, 2026

Democrat Al Gore thinks social media and free speech are AR-15s and he wants people silenced.