D-Day for New Supply Chain Problem as Truckers Try to Save Us

The Department of Homeland Security stated that today, January 22nd will be the date the trucker vaccine mandate will go through at all border crossings and ferry terminals.

“Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.”

It’s unclear how it will affect the southern border but it’s already started to affect Canada with grocers complaining of supply shortages.

Truckers are on their way to Ottawa for a massive rally starting on the 23rd. If they save us, they will be heroes for times to come. The problem is the sheeple in Canada and the US are convinced unvaxxed are lepers of sorts even though the vaccine strategy has clearly failed.

Justin Trudeau is still wildly popular in Canada which should explain where the people are in this. As for Joe Biden, he’s a communist and a fool but we are told 81 million Americans wanted this utter failure to ‘lead’ America into the abyss.

Definitely watch the second clip:

Watch:

WATCH: A massive Canadian trucker convoy is on its way to Ottawa to participate in the trucker vaccine mandate protest.pic.twitter.com/aho339BRkl — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 22, 2022

🇨🇦Thousands of Canadian truckers are on their way to Ottawa right now. They are going to attempt to shut everything down until the vaccine mandates are dropped. pic.twitter.com/efgYQfKPEq — BasedUK (@Based__UK) January 22, 2022

Related