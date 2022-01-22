War Time in Bidenland Over Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Why?

The military complex that Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about is in full gear. There are forces at work that are willing to put our near-bankrupt nation into a war over the sovereignty of a corrupt nation while we have no sovereignty in our own country.
The communists in Bidenland would do that to us so all you millions who allegedly voted for him, knowing he said he’d enact Bernie Sanders’ agenda, rejoice at how you ruined the nation.
Watch:
Tucker wants to know why we’d go to war with Russia over Ukraine. How does it further our interests?
The problem with Ukraine is it’s an artificial, rump state, with a population that is ethnically and culturally similar to Russia. In fact, it is the heart of Rus culture and 40-70% of its current citizens would accept or encourage a return to Russian sovereignty. Of course, the Obiden Regime would regret the loss of a honey pot of corruption that has enriched the Obiden Crime Family and many others over the past 20 years. Ukraine is purely an internal Russian issue of no security interest to the US other than a peaceful resolution. Let the Russkies handle their own problems. It’s not one the USA has any interest to gain but a lot to lose. Should the idiots in D.C. decide to get involved the US will lose big time as no one has ever successfully fought the Russians on their own soil and all have suffered humiliating defeats. Can you imagine what will happen to our military led by the woke, demonstrably incompetent generals we now have? Our men and women would be slaughtered and the Russians would return once again to Berlin in a week. Let’s remember the lessons of August 1914 and not plunge the world into war that may well end civilization.