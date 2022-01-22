War Time in Bidenland Over Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Why?

The military complex that Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about is in full gear. There are forces at work that are willing to put our near-bankrupt nation into a war over the sovereignty of a corrupt nation while we have no sovereignty in our own country.

The communists in Bidenland would do that to us so all you millions who allegedly voted for him, knowing he said he’d enact Bernie Sanders’ agenda, rejoice at how you ruined the nation.

Watch:

Tucker wants to know why we’d go to war with Russia over Ukraine. How does it further our interests?

Greg Kelly says we have a calamity and there’s no stopping it.

Related