While Threatening War with Russia, Biden’s Buying Their Oil Out of Need

One year after President Joe Biden canceled approval for the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, the US needs oil.

U.S. oil imports from Saudi Arabia and Russia have increased, and gasoline prices are higher than they have been in the last five years.

Via Energy Now

“[Keystone XL] was a missed opportunity to increase North American energy security, lower costs for American consumers and reduce dependence on foreign energy sources that are hostile to U.S. interests,” says Frank Macchiarola, senior vice-president with the American Petroleum Institute…

…Renewable energy in the U.S. is growing, and demand for oil continues to surge.

Russia is not a reliable partner in this, and we were just about energy independent under DJT.

This is as Biden and his team of Marxists threaten war with Russia over the corrupt country of Ukraine whose boundaries are threatened while our borders are wide open.

This is not normal and it does not make sense.

In the latest poll, more than 60% of Americans said they do NOT want to go to war with Russia over Ukraine, a country famous for sketchy business dealings with the Biden family.

What kind of foreign policy is this?

