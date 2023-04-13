DA Bragg Embarrassed Himself in Court – He Came Unprepared

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not want an investigation into his political prosecution of former President Donald Trump. He desperately seeks relief from the courts to stop Rep. Jordan’s probe. He went to court unprepared and didn’t get the restraining order he was hoping for. He should be embarrassed.

Bragg filed a suit against the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). He claims the investigation was a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” his case against former President Donald Trump.

Nice try!

He was looking for a restraining order to block the subpoena of former assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz. He also doesn’t want to turn over documents in the case.

Bragg wants Rep. Jordan stopped because it’s “an unprecedently [sic] brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

No, what’s brazen is for a city district attorney to go after a former president for a non-crime. He won’t even tell people what the crime is.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, denied the request from Alvin Bragg for a temporary restraining order against Rep. Jordan.

She explained that Bragg didn’t even provide documents he should have provided to support his cause. He didn’t provide the subpoena he’s contesting. He was unprepared.

What do they teach these lawyers in Harvard these days?

The judge gave Rep. Jordan until April 17 to respond response to Bragg’s suit. The court will consider the matter on April 19.

