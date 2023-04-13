Elon Musk Smites NPR and BBC

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Elon Musk took on NPR and BBC and exposed them for precisely what they are. They are pathetic and hypocritical.

Twitter labeled NPR “state-affiliated media” but changed it to “government-funded media,” which is exactly what they are. NPR doesn’t like being called what they are, so they said they would no longer use Twitter.

Elon Musk didn’t get the “government-funded” label from nowhere. NPR gets government funding and direction from the government.

NPR said on its own website that “Federal funding is essential to public radio.”  They called themselves “government-funded.”

Elon seems surprised that they are hypocrites. Democrats take pride in being hypocrites.

The BBC reporter sat with Elon Musk and couldn’t defend his position. He was trying to convince Mr. Musk that hate speech is growing on Twitter and couldn’t name one instance.


