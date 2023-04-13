Elon Musk Smites NPR and BBC

Elon Musk took on NPR and BBC and exposed them for precisely what they are. They are pathetic and hypocritical.

Twitter labeled NPR “state-affiliated media” but changed it to “government-funded media,” which is exactly what they are. NPR doesn’t like being called what they are, so they said they would no longer use Twitter.

Elon Musk didn’t get the “government-funded” label from nowhere. NPR gets government funding and direction from the government.

NPR said on its own website that “Federal funding is essential to public radio.” They called themselves “government-funded.”

Elon seems surprised that they are hypocrites. Democrats take pride in being hypocrites.

NPR literally said “Federal funding is essential to public radio” on their own website (now taken down). What hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/kYAXW0zpyl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

The BBC reporter sat with Elon Musk and couldn’t defend his position. He was trying to convince Mr. Musk that hate speech is growing on Twitter and couldn’t name one instance.

BBC reporter arrives unannounced at Twitter HQ. Elon grants them an on-the-spot interview. Big mistake, BBC. Watch @elonmusk end this reporters career in 27 seconds flat. This is what instant regret looks like:pic.twitter.com/P2nIfIfQia — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023

