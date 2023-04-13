DOJ Asks for No Jail for Church Vandal Who Did More Than Most J6 Paraders

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended ZERO jail time for Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue last June in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to FOX News.

Maeve Nota, 31, a male who identifies as a woman, admitted to vandalizing St. Louise last summer. The trans radical smashed two glass doors and spray-painted several profane messages, including “F*** Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.”

Nota also destroyed a statue of the Virgin Mary, and assaulted a church worker. When the police came for Nota, he resisted arrest.

According to filings from early March, reviewed by Fox News, the DOJ charged Nota with misdemeanor destruction of religious property. The punishment is up to one year in prison and $100,000 in fines. A week later, the Justice Department recommended no jail time and three years of probation for Nota’s sentencing on June 2, Fox News reported.

Many J6 people were arrested for far less. They didn’t damage anything and didn’t threaten anyone. They walked through the Capitol.


