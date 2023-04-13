DOJ Asks for No Jail for Church Vandal Who Did More Than Most J6 Paraders

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended ZERO jail time for Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue last June in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to FOX News.

Maeve Nota, 31, a male who identifies as a woman, admitted to vandalizing St. Louise last summer. The trans radical smashed two glass doors and spray-painted several profane messages, including “F*** Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.”

Nota also destroyed a statue of the Virgin Mary, and assaulted a church worker. When the police came for Nota, he resisted arrest.

According to filings from early March, reviewed by Fox News, the DOJ charged Nota with misdemeanor destruction of religious property. The punishment is up to one year in prison and $100,000 in fines. A week later, the Justice Department recommended no jail time and three years of probation for Nota’s sentencing on June 2, Fox News reported.

Many J6 people were arrested for far less. They didn’t damage anything and didn’t threaten anyone. They walked through the Capitol.

A 31-year-old pro-abortion extremist was so mad about Roe v. Wade, he vandalized St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, WA. Upon arrest, Bellevue Police allege the suspect busted up a police cruiser. Bellevue PD tells local FOX News that this falls under a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/WdGuft9Ozq — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 29, 2022

Officers arrested a 31yo Bellevue resident on suspicion off a hate crime and assault after allegedly spray painting St. Louise Parish, smashing two doors and assaulting an employee. The suspect was arrested without incident. pic.twitter.com/1UsDavNx08 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 28, 2022

SHE’S FORGIVEN: I went to Nota’s house in Bellevue to get her side of the story. A friend came out and said Nota would not be commenting but did confirm she “transitioned” from Adam to Maeve and now identifies as female. Meanwhile, church has forgiven her but $10K in damage. pic.twitter.com/Ty2DnVO0V2 — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) July 2, 2022

