DA Bragg Would Agree to Freeze Trump’s Case – Update

As Sentinel reported this morning, the Manhattan lawfare case is in court. The judge in Donald Trump’s New York ‘hush money’ case had adjourned his sentencing, scheduled for Nov. 26. Trump’s legal team is trying to get it dismissed.

Judge Juan Merchan was still considering how to proceed with sentencing, given that the people voted to put Trump in the Oval Office in January partly because of this lawfare trial. The judge has already delayed the sentencing as he considers whether to toss the charges.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sent a letter to the judge overseeing President-elect Donald Trump’s hush money case, saying that he will oppose the motion for dismissal and asking for the case to be continued until December 9.

“The People believe that the court should set a motion schedule for Defendant’s forthcoming motion to dismiss, which the people intend to oppose,” the letter reads.

“Assuming Defendant is permitted by the court to file a motion to dismiss and does so promptly, the People ask that their response to defendant’s motion be due on Monday, December 9.

“The People believe that further proceedings before this Court should be adjourned to permit litigation of Defendant’s forthcoming motion to dismiss and, therefore, the People would not oppose a defense motion for a stay of further proceedings before this Court while Defendant’s motion is adjudicated.”

Trump communications director Steven Cheung wrote in a statement that this is a “definitive victory” for his team.

President Trump and the American People who elected him in a landslide,” Cheung said. “The Manhattan DA has conceded that this Witch Hunt cannot continue. The lawless case is now stayed, and President Trump’s legal team is moving to get it dismissed once and for all.”

Not being a lawyer, we can’t say if it’s victory or not. We’ll have to check with legal.

Background

In 2023, Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. His accountant put Stormy’s expenses under legal expenses, but Trump used his own money. The DOJ had declined to prosecute the case, so Bragg took the federal case and tried it under state law in a Manhattan court. Manhattan also passed a temporary law to cancel Trump’s rights to plead based on the statute of limitations. This was an old case. They did the same thing with the statute for the E. Jean Carroll case.

The judge committed numerous errors, and the case will be overturned. It’s insane. The jury was allowed to decide the underlying crime from three, which was kept secret. Additionally, Trump didn’t know what their choices of the underlying crime were until the end of the trial. He couldn’t defend himself. One underlying crime was campaign finance violations, but Merchan wouldn’t let his expert testify.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Can the Trial Continue until 2029?

On Tuesday, Manhattan prosecutors rejected President-elect Donald J. Trump’s request to dismiss his criminal conviction in the wake of his electoral victory. Instead, they showed their willingness to freeze the case while he held office.

Bragg is a Soros DA and has been given a mission.

In a letter to the judge overseeing the case, the prosecutors emphasized that a jury had already convicted Mr. Trump of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal. However, it acknowledges the unprecedented nature of the case. Newsweek said Mr. Trump would be the first felon to serve as president – if they sentence him, that is. The prosecutors raised the prospect of a four-year freeze.

