Now We’re Sending Land Mines to Ukraine

After giving Ukraine permission to bomb inside Russia with US-made long-range missiles, Joe Biden has agreed to give anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine.

Biden is wandering around the Brazilian rainforest, so he isn’t involved. However, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, two incompetent communists, are involved.

The US expects Ukraine to use the mines in its territory, not in Russia. Ukraine has committed not to use them in areas populated with its own civilians, an official told Reuters. The Washington Post first reported the development.

This is how the Anti-Personnel landmine works, and why it was illegal for combat use. pic.twitter.com/r6lTZqXYuD — Abu (@Abu_007_) November 20, 2024

The official said the US mines differ from Russia’s as they are “non-persistent” and become inert after a preset period. They require a battery to detonate and will not explode once the battery runs out.

Video of a Ukrainian civilian moving a land mine: That’s a TM62 (very common) Soviet anti-tank mine. It has a fuze in the center that’s removable by hand, then making it safe to pick up. However, they are sometimes fitted with an anti-vibration/magnetism fuse pic.twitter.com/7teIqlk2dN — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 28, 2022

A significant air attack is expected in Kyiv today! Russia might seek serious retaliation.

US shuts Kyiv embassy due to ‘potential significant air attack,’ tells Americans in Ukraine to be ready to seek shelter https://t.co/RkvTohBxMa pic.twitter.com/8XXOexzxKZ — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2024

The US is rushing out every weapon and every dollar they can to Ukraine.

The BBC reports that “mines are vital” to slow down Russian advances, and human rights issues are seen as secondary.

“Human rights groups may not like them, but faced with Russia’s overwhelming might, in terms of manpower and artillery, there are no comfortable choices,” writes Paul Adams. He is the diplomatic correspondent from the BBC.

#BREAKING: Anthony Blinken states, “Every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door (to Ukraine) between now and January 20th. You wanna know why #WNC is angry? This is why. Our roads are destroyed.

No clean water.

Business are closing. WE need the help! pic.twitter.com/ItlNGj5K9P — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 14, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email