Now We’re Sending Land Mines to Ukraine

By
M DOWLING
-
3
13

Mine field in Ukraine with rainbow and dramatic sky. War in Ukraine

After giving Ukraine permission to bomb inside Russia with US-made long-range missiles, Joe Biden has agreed to give anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine.

Biden is wandering around the Brazilian rainforest, so he isn’t involved. However, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, two incompetent communists, are involved.

The US expects Ukraine to use the mines in its territory, not in Russia. Ukraine has committed not to use them in areas populated with its own civilians, an official told Reuters. The Washington Post first reported the development.

The official said the US mines differ from Russia’s as they are “non-persistent” and become inert after a preset period. They require a battery to detonate and will not explode once the battery runs out.

A significant air attack is expected in Kyiv today! Russia might seek serious retaliation.

The US is rushing out every weapon and every dollar they can to Ukraine.

The BBC reports that “mines are vital” to slow down Russian advances, and human rights issues are seen as secondary.

“Human rights groups may not like them, but faced with Russia’s overwhelming might, in terms of manpower and artillery, there are no comfortable choices,” writes Paul Adams. He is the diplomatic correspondent from the BBC.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz