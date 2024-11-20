Canadians Really Dislike Trudeau As the Election Nears

Canada is far more liberal than the U.S., but are they willing to live in a world of cultural Marxism? It seems they are not.

THEY WANT THEIR COUNTRY BACK

The leftist Economist reports that Justin Trudeau has almost certainly begun his final election campaign. The Canadian prime minister is defiantly seeking a fourth consecutive mandate despite a year of relentlessly sliding support. Such is the antipathy towards Mr. Trudeau and his Liberal Party that, according to polls in 2024, three-quarters of Canadian voters disapprove of them.

The Economist calls his opponent “pugnacious” for simply opposing Trudeau’s policies while ignoring Trudeau’s dictatorial Marxist ways.

The polls suggest Trudeau cannot win.

Trudeau has been in power for nine years; his election is next year. All of a sudden, he backed down on his massive unvetted immigration to get elected. He blamed other parties for his immigration policies.

Trudeau wants people to believe that he is the one who can solve the problem after causing it.

Watch:

Welcome to the woke weird wacko world of Justin Trudeau. Sign here if you want Canada back: https://t.co/Mlman54OiS pic.twitter.com/hbExw0cfy0 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 17, 2024

It appears Trudeau is as bad at housing as Biden-Harris.

Trudeau’s incompetent Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, let in 10,000 foreign students with fake admission letters, which he now admits has contributed to our housing shortage.

His punishment?

Trudeau promoted him to Housing Minister. Any wonder why you can’t afford a home?

#WATCH After working on a housing plan for nearly a decade, Justin Trudeau finally has a solution. Canadians can live in glorified portables and clip board shacks. Perfect for Canadian winters. pic.twitter.com/f8ZoWVRUxy — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) November 16, 2024

They say he is a communist.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email