Daily Beast’s most despicable lie about a new congresswoman

The Daily Beast tweeted the comment below about a freshman Republican representative, and it was so alarming, I actually read the brief article.

No one wants to hear of a fellow party member praising Hitler. Only she wasn’t praising Hitler and what she said was not at all what they suggested she said.

Despicable lies from the media are primarily what stir up hate in society.

This is what she actually said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

This is the full passage from the article:

As violent protests erupt in support of President Trump overturning the election results, footage has emerged of freshman Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praising Adolf Hitler. “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle,” Miller said outside the U.S. Capitol at a rally on Tuesday. “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” A day later, protestors broke into the U.S. Capitol. Miller represents a rural district in the southern part of the stage.

The tweet has been ‘liked’ by 549 people and retweeted by 449 people so far. The media is so corrupt and so is social media.

Is that sentence fairly depicted in the tweet below?

