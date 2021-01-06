Woman Shot in Congress as Protester Sits in Senate Chair

A woman was shot inside the Senate chambers after protesters breached the Capitol building during the Electoral College proceedings. The exact condition of the woman is unknown, although she is reported to be in serious condition. Reports conflict about the 3 pm shooting, with some saying she was shot in the chest or shoulder, while others saying she was shot in the neck.



Protesters broke through police barriers and entered the building where the Congressional election certification was being held.



Members of Congress, and Vice president Pence, were scurried out of the room to a secure location. Gas masks were also provided to members of Congress after tear gas was deployed in the room.



Chaos reigned following the breech. A protester was photographed sitting in the Senate chambers chair.



Media outlets referred to the protesters as a “mob.” Not peaceful protesters, like the rioters and looters in Portland.



Washington, DC mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 6 PM curfew in the capital city. She also called for the Metro, the city’s subway system, to be shut down early. The 1,100 strong DC National Guard was also deployed. Maryland and Virginia governors promised to assist with state troopers and the National Guard.



A protester was heard to yell, “A new 1776 has just begun.”





