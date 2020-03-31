Daily Joe Biden Brainfreeze

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden who, according to a Fox News poll, is leading the President by nine points, makes no sense and has no idea what he’s saying.

Today was the worst. He tried to read his presentation today but couldn’t do it. So, then he started stringing words together, sounding as if he was just learning the language.

Watch:

We have a shortage of toilet paper. We need toilet paper, Joe.

He also got the location wrong. I believe he is calling it ‘Loo-Han Province’ in the next clip.

WRONG, Joe!

Watch:

CLUELESS JOE CALLS THEFTS IN HOSPITALS A CONSPIRACY THEORY

The media is trying to stir up another controversy over the President mentioning there might be thefts of some of the medical supplies. The media attacked the President, claiming falsely he’s insulting professionals. In fact, medical professionals say there are thefts.

Of course, there is a black market for these medical supplies.

Joe Biden turned around and said no one was stealing. How would he know? Is he stationing people in hospitals? He claims it’s a conspiracy theory.

The truth is, people are stealing:

Joe’s leftist peeps are putting out dishonest tweets like the one below. We know Joe’s not tweeting because he doesn’t even know what state he is in:

