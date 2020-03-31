Daily Joe Biden Brainfreeze

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden who, according to a Fox News poll, is leading the President by nine points, makes no sense and has no idea what he’s saying.

Today was the worst. He tried to read his presentation today but couldn’t do it. So, then he started stringing words together, sounding as if he was just learning the language.

Watch:

This sums up pretty much everything you need to know about Joe Biden. ▶️Biden makes no sense.

▶️Biden is even reading notes during a live TV interview.

▶️Biden doesn’t know what he plan is. pic.twitter.com/rnO9fAl6og — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 30, 2020

We have a shortage of toilet paper. We need toilet paper, Joe.

He also got the location wrong. I believe he is calling it ‘Loo-Han Province’ in the next clip.

WRONG, Joe!

Watch:

I heard the virus came from the Wu-Tang Province pic.twitter.com/sptAAuhttv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2020

CLUELESS JOE CALLS THEFTS IN HOSPITALS A CONSPIRACY THEORY

The media is trying to stir up another controversy over the President mentioning there might be thefts of some of the medical supplies. The media attacked the President, claiming falsely he’s insulting professionals. In fact, medical professionals say there are thefts.

Of course, there is a black market for these medical supplies.

Joe Biden turned around and said no one was stealing. How would he know? Is he stationing people in hospitals? He claims it’s a conspiracy theory.

The truth is, people are stealing:

“Two men attempted to steal protective gear and toilet paper from the Memorial Hospital of Converse County building earlier this month, a hospital executive said” https://t.co/CCN65fRRog — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 30, 2020

Dawn Aldinger, a nurse in Seattle, said stealing “started when the first case in the US showed up in Everett, at our sister hospital. And it was subtle at first. As this has ramped up: it’s masks; we’ve had cases of hand sanitizer stolen; we’ve had gloves stolen.” – Buzzfeed — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 30, 2020

Ohio Nurses Association President Deborah Arms: “We know there is some hoarding going on. We know there is some stealing of masks going on.”https://t.co/f5eDNir4FM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 30, 2020

“At Anson General Hospital … a case of masks, more than half the hospital’s supply, was stolen about a month ago.” – Texas Tribune — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 30, 2020

Joe’s leftist peeps are putting out dishonest tweets like the one below. We know Joe’s not tweeting because he doesn’t even know what state he is in:

Our health care workers are putting their lives on the line every day, and our president is accusing them of stealing lifesaving supplies. It’s time for Donald Trump to do his job, so our heroes are able to do theirs. Lives are at stake. pic.twitter.com/qiwRjrVUYz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020