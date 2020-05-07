Ventura will track-isolate-watch you, perhaps forcibly remove you or your family

Ventura County, California will track you down if you have coronavirus. They will also track anyone you were in contact with while infected. All will be isolated and checked on daily by enforcers.
The tracers will be trained by other leftists.
Anyone who is difficult to isolate will be moved out or their family will be removed. They will be taken from their home and stuck into some housing somewhere, without their permission. [Stop voting for Democrats. They want to control you.]
This is why contact tracing is a civil rights violation waiting to happen. It’s also what the Chinese Communist Party does.
Watch:
WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating pic.twitter.com/e5RC7dCO7o
— Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) May 6, 2020
Is This the next step in the overreaching government. I’m none too confident with all this contact tracing. If there is ANY way for it to be abused It WILL be. “One bathroom”? How Stupid IS this? What the hell, are those people Living solely in the bathroom? Stupidity is far more prevalent And contagious than Covid.
This is a situation that will have many refuse to be tested, unless physically coerced, or fall ill to the disease. What will be the insignia and arm bands look like for the Contact Police. But we are only following the guidelines put out by the WHO. But it’s all good.
https://twitter.com/phoenixryder79/status/1258159952478126080
Only because it might create an uprising. Voluntary for now, or in name only.
An army of contact tracers. Americorps becomes Healthcorps. Does anyone really think or believe such tracing is even effective. This is setting one hell of a precedent. This would require some type of database involved and how will that database be used. There is no evidence that Asymptomatic cases are even contagious. When it comes to “health”, we can see that all manner of dystopian policies put into place. It is, and will always be a “step” to something further and more intrusive.
https://twitter.com/disko_le/status/1258259413623660550
Free housing at Dachau concentration camp. And we are going to allow this to happen? Conquered without a shot being fired. RIP, America.