Ventura will track-isolate-watch you, perhaps forcibly remove you or your family

Ventura County, California will track you down if you have coronavirus. They will also track anyone you were in contact with while infected. All will be isolated and checked on daily by enforcers.

The tracers will be trained by other leftists.

Anyone who is difficult to isolate will be moved out or their family will be removed. They will be taken from their home and stuck into some housing somewhere, without their permission. [Stop voting for Democrats. They want to control you.]

This is why contact tracing is a civil rights violation waiting to happen. It’s also what the Chinese Communist Party does.

Watch:

WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating pic.twitter.com/e5RC7dCO7o — Del Bigtree (@delbigtree) May 6, 2020