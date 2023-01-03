Damar Hamlin Collapses on the Field from Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle in his game versus the Bengals. In an overnight update, the Bills said Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the league said in a statement. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Mr. Hamlin is only 24 years old.

The NFL Player’s Association also sent their thoughts and prayers for Hamlin, saying “the only thing that matters” is Hamlin’s health.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being,” the association wrote in a tweet.

During the first quarter of Monday night’s game, Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down.

After the play, Hamlin got up seemingly unfazed by the tackle but then suddenly fell backward onto the ground.

1. NFL Player Damar Hamlin suffered a Heart Attack – NFL Commentators have “never seen anything like that”!

Let me tell you what this REALLY MEANS, you will be SHOCKED. pic.twitter.com/PKeze91niZ — aussie17 (@_aussie17) January 3, 2023

Both teams gathered in prayer as Mr. Hamlin was taken off the field.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Pray that Mr. Hamlin won’t be a 24-year-old vaccinated young man who dies suddenly. He was hit in the chest, which could be the sole cause. Football is a rough game.

Share this video instead of the video of last nights incident. Prayers for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/x7mw4s4xwm — Primetime Sports (@Primetime2828) January 3, 2023

Upon news of his collapse, donations poured in to a GoFundMe fundraiser he started in 2020 to raise money to purchase toys for children, writing at the time, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”

No way it could be said any better. Such a powerful message after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field last night pic.twitter.com/IRtLv7iKz0 — Mark Dalton (@themarkdalton) January 3, 2023

https://t.co/jCIGtFacrv BREAKING!🚨 During a Monday Night Football game tonight, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was tackled, then got up and wobbled for a second, and collapsed. They had to stop the game to administer CPR. pic.twitter.com/nXawjOan2D — PatriotsInControl (@PatriotsControl) January 3, 2023

THE TIME IT TOOK TO BRING HIM BACK

The New York Times reported that Hamlin was given CPR for nearly 10 minutes, a critical cut-off time for the procedure. Lack of oxygen to the brain for longer than ten minutes can lead to extensive brain damage.

Medical personnel administered CPR and attended to him for 10 minutes as players from both teams were visibly upset, some shedding tears on the sideline while others circled together and knelt in prayer. One medical professional appeared to administer an IV. Hamlin was later placed on a stretcher and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

been saying prayers for Damar Hamlin all night and all morning long ❤️🙏🏾 rather share this video and this moment than the play pic.twitter.com/jV4sr2Tt3o — Nifty (@Niftyon60) January 3, 2023

Related