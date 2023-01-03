Left’s Platform of Choice Mastodon Is Dominated by Pedos, Child Porn

An investigation conducted by Secjuice has revealed that some of the largest communities within the social media platform Mastodon are communities containing child pornography.

NEW – Mastodon is a “social” media platform dominated by pedophiles and most of its content is child porn.https://t.co/9nTuo0M77J — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2023

All the journalists and celebrities were going to flee to Mastodon! We can see why. It’s where they belong.

Mastodon first experienced a “flood of child porn” being posted in their communities in 2017, and by 2022, the two largest child pornography communities were second and third on the leaderboards, Post Millennial reports.

“Because there is no central Mastodon authority nobody can stop the pedophiles from using Mastodon, and because there are so many pedophiles on Mastodon, the developers decided that it was best to just go ahead and hide them. They had to hide them if they wanted their platform to grow,” Secjuice wrote.

And you thought child pornography was illegal. Progressive Democrats are pushing to make it legal. In fact, how is this legal on Mastodon?

Mastodon Social is the biggest community, and it’s filled with leftists and pseudo philosophers feigning intellectual superiority. It’s a teapot of whiners feeding off each other.

Their big issues are climate and abortion. They fall for anything if Big Government says it. As for abortion, the obsession is hard to understand. Also high on the list are trans people and cats. It’s a bore.

The media threatened to move over to Mastodon. The Washington Post lasted a few days. CBS News lasted five minutes. Before they left for five minutes, CBS said they couldn’t chance remaining on Twitter; it wasn’t safe. What jerks.

There is no way they’re going to Mastondon. Mastodon will not replace Twitter. The journalists will have to learn to live with free speech for now.

They have no arguments, so they want to evaporate the Right, and they won’t give up the effort.

Musk blocked Mastodon, the pervert platform, and it’s a good thing. Musk has been working to get rid of child perverts.

