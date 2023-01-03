Hunter’s Ex-stripper Baby Mama Wants Their Daughter to Have “Biden family name.”

by James Soviero

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old daughter, Navy, requested in court to change the last name of her child so she can “benefit from carrying the Biden family name.”

After “First Son” and budding celebrity artist Hunter asked to have his child support payments lowered, Ms. Roberts, a former exotic dancer, made the request through her lawyer. Roberts’ attorney asked the court to dismiss Biden’s request due to Hunter’s “long, and lengthy, history of attempting to avoid discovery by filing endless and recurrent motions for protective orders.”

Hunter initially claimed, perhaps “giving his word as a Biden,” he had no recollection of meeting Roberts, That, in spite of the fact she was on the payroll of his consulting firm while she was pregnant. He was later ordered to pay child support in 2020 after a DNA test proved he is the father of Navy.

Roberts previously worked at a strip club in Washington, D.C. She claims neither Hunter nor his father, the president, have met the child.

Lunden’s lawyer wrote, ”To the extent, this [estrangement] is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family.

Here’s hoping Lunden wins this case, and she, along with Navy, enjoy some of the financial spoils that have benefited much less worthy Biden family members. But Ms. Roberts better hurry.

