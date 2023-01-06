Damar Hamlin Continues to Make Remarkable Progress

Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed, and he continues to make remarkable progress. He facetimed with his teammates, telling them, “I love you boys.”

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

“Glory to God for his keeping Damar and his family in the palm of his hand over the last couple of days.” Powerful words from Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/G4D8CGeQkZ — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 5, 2023

Danny Kellington is the man who performed the CPR that saved Damar Hamlin’s life.

