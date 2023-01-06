Damar Hamlin Continues to Make Remarkable Progress

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed, and he continues to make remarkable progress. He facetimed with his teammates, telling them, “I love you boys.”

Danny Kellington is the man who performed the CPR that saved Damar Hamlin’s life.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments