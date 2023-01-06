Somehow McCarthy Is Within Four Votes of Winning After the 13th Round – He Shouted at Reporters

Kevin McCarthy is within two votes of winning the Speakership if you count the absent Republicans who would have voted for him. There is no doubt in my mind that Kevin will cross the aisle and get Democrats to vote for him to win if need be. He will then pay them back at the Republicans’ expense. That’s who Kevin is.

The next vote is scheduled for 10 pm tonight.

Rep. Gaetz thought he could hold back ten votes from McCarthy; however, McCarthy’s side thinks they can overcome the opposition by isolating Gaetz – who wasn’t invited to negotiations on Wednesday but showed up anyway.

The six current holdouts are Gaetz, Biggs, Boebert, Crane, Good, and Rosendale. McCarthy needs two of them.

After initial reports that there was a deal, McCarthy said there isn’t one, but they are in a “great place.”

He then shouted at journalists to get off the call in which it was discussed.

Summary: – McCarthy loses 11 votes for speaker

– Today, is reported to claim he has a deal on a call

– Walks it back saying he doesn’t have a call but is in a great place

– Is now shouting at journalists to get off the call and he doesn’t have a deal https://t.co/GPsLPPxiZw — Newsquawk (@Newsquawk) January 6, 2023

Andy Harris just voted for McCarthy — a big get for McCarthy.

He had been seeking a subcommittee gavel on the appropriations panel. McCarthy had said gavels were not part of the talks. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2023

Spartz really isn’t a flip since she never voted against him, just “present” — @lindsemcpherson (@lindsemcpherson) January 6, 2023

somehow, some way, kevin mccarthy finds himself on the brink of the speakership. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2023

What Bo says in the next tweet is so true. The Republican Party has been a joke since the 1990s. McCarthy is a swamp creature, but we could do worse and get Steve Scalise.

Tom – will all due respect and love at ya – the Republican Party has proven itself to be a joke for almost 3 decades now. They have lied repeatedly about what they promised Americans to do. They have failed to investigate fully corruption. And a lot more. https://t.co/VhveFtfQ76 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) January 6, 2023

