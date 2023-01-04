Damar Hamlin’s Heart Stopped Twice

Damar Hamlin’s family reports that his heart had to be restarted twice, once on the field and again in the hospital. However, there are small, encouraging signs. For one, doctors were able to reduce oxygen. Drs. Koka, Malone, and McCullough discuss Darmar’s situation below.

The support for this young man is heartwarming. There is hope for America.

HAPPENING NOW: NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition this morning after collapsing on the field during a recent game. His uncle says Hamlin’s heart had to be restarted twice. But now his family is reporting encouraging signs. pic.twitter.com/tYUJtds57j — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) January 4, 2023

Live this morning outside UC Hospital Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. His family feels a bit cautiously optimistic that he is making small improvements. Family members are also asking for continued prayers. @WCPO #DamarHamlin #Bills pic.twitter.com/698oozGJzN — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 4, 2023

Cardiologist, Dr. Anish Koka addressed the second heart attack. “It is not typical for that person (24 yo athlete) to then have cardiac arrest again. It’s not that it’s impossible, but it’s unlikely.”

We aren’t sure if Dr. Malone or Dr. McCullough realized Damar Hamlin had two heart attacks when they wrote the following.

THE POSSIBILITIES, DR. MALONE

Dr. Robert Malone doesn’t want to speculate about the vaccine possibly causing Mr. Hamlin’s heart attacks, but he did list possibilities on his substack.

Dr. Malone thinks it is irresponsible for the media to reject outright the possibility of his injury being caused by vaccination. No one knows.

“But at this time, this seems to be part of the business model. Generate profit off of others suffering. Stoke outrage, promote fear.”

Dr. Malone continued, “The pattern of myocarditis in young men after vaccination is reproducible and known. Prevalence of clinical myocarditis post vaccination in young men is around 1/3000 – with a lot of variability between studies. A study from Thailand showed extremely high rates of sub-clinical damage in young men. Long-term outcomes from the vaccine are unknown in these cohorts. Five year mortality (including sudden death) post clinical myocarditis is absolutely not trivial. One would hope that the elite athletes required to be inoculated would have their physicians monitoring for signs of sub-clinical and clinical myocarditis. To not do so may place them at risk of legal consequences and medical board.”

That being said, Dr. Malone does believe Commotio Cordis could also be the cause and there could be underlying disease.

“…there is a good reason to speculate that Commotio Cordis could also have been the key event and in my opinion, there is also a (strong?) probability that there was a pre-existing heart condition or heart damage prior to the event.

“Commotio Cordis is Latin for “agitation of the heart.” Commotio Cordis refers to when an unusual event happens whereby a mild to moderate physical impact or blow to the chest hits the heart during a specific moment of the heartbeat. This triggers a sudden and often fatal heart attack.

Commotio Cordis refers to the sudden arrhythmic death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are partaking in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, hockey pucks, or lacrosse balls. These projectiles can strike the athletes in the middle of the chest with a low impact but enough to cause the heart to enter an arrhythmia. Martial arts is a sport in which a strike of a hand can also cause the heart to change it’s rhythm. Without immediate CPR and defibrillation the prognosis of Commotio Cordis is not very good. This condition is extremely dangerous with rare survival.

The peer-reviewed study “Clinical Profile and Spectrum of Commotio Cordis” (JAMA. 2002;287(9):1142-1146. doi:10.1001/jama.287.9.1142) has an excellent summation. Please keep in mind that this study is twenty years old.

Sudden and unexpected deaths of young individuals are highly visible and emotionally charged events.1–3 These deaths are frequently the consequence of unsuspected congenital cardiovascular diseases3–6 in trained athletes. However, organized sports are subject to another risk for sudden death (ie, blunt, nonpenetrating, and usually innocent-appearing chest blows, commotio cordis).7–12 However, the spectrum of commotio cordis is diverse, and the risks considerably more pervasive. In this study we characterize more completely the evolving and heterogeneous clinical profile of chest blows causing sudden death.

Only one case of Commotio Cordis was related to football in the United States Commotio Cordis Registry, 2009 (USSCCR).

“There is evidence that many, if not most of the commotio cordis cases caused by light trauma had a pre-existing heart condition,” Dr. Malone concluded.

Dr. Malone doesn’t believe we will ever know if it’s a vaccine-caused injury.

Dr. Peter McCullough addressed the issue on Tucker last night.

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH

Professional athletes are carefully screened for underlying disease, but Dr. McCullough believes a leading concern is the possibility of a vaccine-induced heart injury.

Dr. Peter McCullough on the disturbing trend of cardiac events in professional athletes and the possible correlation from the c19 vaccine causing myocarditis. pic.twitter.com/qes22oosP4 — Merissa Hansen🇺🇸 (@merissahansen17) January 4, 2023

Related