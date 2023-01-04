Was Damar Hamlin’s NFL Medical Event Related to COVID Vaccination?

By Mark Schwendau

Medical experts observing the event of Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse during an American football game think he died on the field Monday night. Medical experts consulted by ‘anti-vaxxer’ Steve Kirsch believe there is a high likelihood that Damar Hamlin was brain dead within 10 minutes after he dropped to the ground. Whether he was vaccinated or not remains a question that demands an answer due to all the other high-profile healthy athletes of the world suddenly dropping dead or injured as they participate in the sports they love.

The primary reason medical experts draw this conclusion is the 9 minutes of CPR. It is very rare for someone not to be brain-dead after the “Golden Five Minutes” is past. Several sports commentators said during their broadcasts that in all the years they have been reporting sports, they have never seen anything like this happen before.

The players openly sobbing, the lack of luster from the ambulance in taking to the field and evacuating the player, and the overall length of time between the time Hamlin fell to the turf to the time he was taken away by ambulance is beyond suspicious! Official accounts report that medical personnel attended to Hamlin on the field for about 10 minutes, including appearing to administer CPR, before an ambulance was driven onto the field. One sports announcer said Hamlin was being given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. But people watching the game noticed it was almost a full half hour from the time Hamlin fell to the ground, and the ambulance took him away.

Another oddity is the hospital was slow to report on his condition other than to say he was in ICU and labeled critical. News his brain was still functioning normally would have been uplifting news to the crowd of people waiting outside the hospital and those of us waiting at home. That news never came.

Why would a relatively mild blow require 9 minutes of CPR, and a failure of the defibrillator to revive him is unprecedented if there wasn’t some underlying health condition? If Hamlin had a known pre-existing medical condition, the NFL would certainly have found it before now!

Multiple independent sources confirm Hamlin was vaccinated for Covid-19. For example, the Bills team boasted being a 100% vaccination rate. Steve Kirsch said, “I also heard from an NFL coach that he was vaccinated. I’ve heard that there were only two players on the team who were known to be unvaccinated: Josh Allen and Cole Beasley.”

There were some posts on Twitter that Hamlin was vaccinated just days before the Monday night event, but none of these reports have been authenticated, and they were not considered in writing this article.

Could the vaccine have played a role in his death? It is time for everybody (vaccinated and unvaccinated) to start asking this question and demand answers! We have a right to know! Our government trashed informed consent and HIPAA privacy rules in 2021 and 2022. In 2023 it is time for WE, THE PEOPLE, to demand answers and accountability.

There are two the most likely possibilities of what happened to Hamlin’s heart which may or may not be related to his Covid-19 vaccination status as offered by Covid-19 vaccine expert Steve Kirsch here:

“Possibility #1: Aortic aneurysm caused by the vaccine

An aortic aneurysm is a well-known side-effect associated with the COVID vaccine:

According to one medical expert (who is also vaccine injured), “a ton of vaccine injured have had aortic aneurysms.” Note that vaccine injuries in VAERS are underreported, so the 250 reports in VAERS may represent 25,000 incidents.

Some people observed Hamlin looked “pale and off” at the beginning of the game, which would be consistent with that possibility.

A sudden impact could then trigger an aortic rupture.

The aorta carries blood away from the heart. A rupture here means blood would not be able to be pumped to his brain, even with CPR.

Defibrillation wouldn’t work either to restore blood flow to his brain. While they may be able to restart his heart, all that would do is create internal bleeding.

Possibility #2: Myocarditis caused by the COVID vaccine

The vaccine could have created heart damage (myocarditis), leading to an enlarged heart event. An adrenaline surge could lead to a myocardial infarction where his heart could not be restarted.

Commotio cordis was Dr. McCullough’s initial thought, but then, after consultation with other experts, he ruled this out within the first hour.

The experts I talked to don’t think this is very likely.

If it was v-fib, the defibrillator should have worked, and they wouldn’t have done 9 minutes of CPR. Commotio Cordis is very rare and generally happens to younger people.”

CONCLUSION:

Kirsch’s speculation that Hamlin may now be braindead is not as bad as my speculation that those continuing to promote and sing the praises of these Covid-19 (NOT) vaccines are safe and effective as being braindead. All CDC and Pfizer ads should be pulled from broadcast and print media, as they officially constitute FRAUD!

We, as Americans, have a right to know the truth about the fallout of these experimental gene modification drugs falsely posing as “vaccines”! We have a right to know if both of our commercial pilots are vaccinated in the cockpits of our airliners, we have a right to know if our blood transfusions are free of the vaccines before consenting to a transfusion, and we have a right to know if the public figures we follow as fans have adverse vaccine events before our very eyes.

And for those who may think I am being insensitive or out of line for bringing up this topic in the interest of “real science” and “the public’s right to know”, I will offer this journal article right here…

“1616 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1114 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

