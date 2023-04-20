Damning Report of Murdered Migrants and 85K Missing Children

Rep. Chip Roy confronted Democrats with a damning report on what is taking place on the border. He gave an impassioned plea for the dead and abused migrants who come to this country for a better life. Instead, they have their throats slit, are burned alive, and are found drowned in the Rio Grande. The HHS lost track of 85,000 thousand now missing children.

Rep. Roy was pushing for a measure to protect migrants.

856 Dead Migrants and Children

“I assume that they [Democrats] don’t believe that it was cruel when ranchers in South Texas, Arizona run across the dead bodies of children and migrants exploited by the coyotes. The 856 migrants that died attempting to cross the southwest border last fiscal year alone, 856 dead bodies floating in the Rio Grande, found on ranches exploited by cartels,” Roy said.

“I suppose it’s just perfectly fine that cartels are operating with impunity along the Texas border, slitting the throats of people who dare to oppose them. Threatening people, burning people alive, locking them into bars and buildings, and burning them alive.”

Roy continued. “I suppose the 53 migrants that cooked in the Texas heat and a tractor-trailer in San Antonio last August, that’s not cruel. That’s not immoral. That’s not extreme. Yet that’s the truth. That’s the truth of the current system perpetuated by Democrats in the false name of compassion.”

The Rule of Law

“Looking out to be able to say that they are the ones that can speak for the huddled masses. That they alone are the ones that can do that… that somehow those who seek to come to the United States seeking a better way of life because the rule of law matters… that we then forward and undermine the rule of law, allowing children women and people seeking a better way of life to die, because we in fact refuse to enforce the rule of law.”

“Yes, we are putting forward measures today to ensure that our system works because a system that works begins and ends with the rule of law and ensuring that people are protected.”

HR 29

“What we’re putting forward today, including provisions from HR 29… to ensure that people who come to the United States seeking asylum will have their case heard, but likewise ensure that the administration can no longer flout the rule of law, using asylum and parole to end run the rule of law, to release people into the United States in ways that causes 85,000 children to get lost.

“Children in these articles (NY Times exposé) getting sold into the human trafficking business, the sex trafficking business. All of my colleagues on their side of the aisle like to tout how compassionate they are. Well, go campaign on that.

“We will campaign on standing up for the children, the families, the migrants who seek to come here and do it the right way. To do it following the rule of law so this country can continue to stand as a beacon of hope for the world, rather than the lawless morass that this administration has put forward importing lawlessness, importing fentanyl instead of exporting the rule of law and hope around the world. That’s what this bill will stand up to reinstate.”

