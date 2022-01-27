Dan Bongino Banned from YouTube for Life After He Said He’s Leaving Them

Fox News host Dan Bongino was permanently banned for life from YouTube after he announced he’s leaving the platform and going to Rumble, a free speech platform.

“See ya, @youtube communists,” Bongino wrote on Instagram after YouTube handed down its ban. “It’s hilarious they only “banned” me after I announced I was leaving their platform,” adding a poop emoji for good measure.

Conservative talk show host Dan Bongino is permanently from YouTube for violating its terms of service, reports The Hill.

“We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a spokesperson for YouTube said. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

Earlier this month, he was suspended and demonetized for saying masks don’t work.

Bongino also quit Twitter last year, leaving behind his 2.8 million followers after receiving a 12-hour suspension that came on the heels of former President Donald Trump’s ban from the site last year.

As for other platforms, Bongino uses Parler and is still on Facebook, remaining one of the top drivers of engagement on the social network.

Bongino announced in a video earlier this month that he was already planning on leaving the platform for Rumble — a rival “free speech” video service championed by a number of far-right figures. “The Dan Bongino Show” has over 2 million Rumble subscribers — compared to Bongino’s 900,000 YouTube subscribers.

