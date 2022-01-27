While Unable to Make Sense, Biden Is Able to Destroy the Nation, Irony!

Joe Biden has another empty schedule today despite the crises now in play. He will receive an intelligence briefing at 9:30, an economic briefing at 3:00, and Psaki will run a White House press briefing at 12:30.

His schedule may be empty but that doesn’t mean he isn’t the figurehead for a complete betrayal of the American people.

Don’t believe me, believe this flight contractor in White Plains who says it on a tape obtained by Rob Astorino.

“The government is betraying the American people,” the contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation that was recorded on the cop’s bodycam on the tarmac of the county airport on Aug. 13, 2021. The men were standing beside a Boeing 737 flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas by iAero Airways under charter by the federal government.

The 51-minute footage was obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor in 2022.

WATCH THE SHORT CLIP:

🚨 🚨🚨Gov’t contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: “If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people.” Stop lying to us.

Secure the border.

Uphold rule of law.https://t.co/Gd7UmTz7Ct pic.twitter.com/vAyGO1GvkQ — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) January 27, 2022

THE FULL CLIP:

Throughout the footage, Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky expresses frustration that local police have been given no information about the flights arriving after curfew at the airport, in breach of security protocols.

Nevertheless, as he floods the nation with future commie Dems, and as war with Russia appears on the table, Joe Biden finds time for ice cream in the wintertime.



Here he is again, the most popular president ever with 81 million votes:

BIDEN: “When I went to Dearborn, driving that, eh, you know, uh, was up there, uh…I don’t know, man.” pic.twitter.com/auSyuIYxn1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022

Huh, what?

Dementia jibberish:

Joe Biden: "I'm looking for a job, Mary." pic.twitter.com/Ht8JEQPtxQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022

Related