US Dem Gov Gave Billions in Pandemic $$$ to the UN, CCP & Others

While Americans suffer from inflation and high gas and home energy prices, the US government, run by Democrats, gave away billions to foreign entities.

More than $6.4 billion in pandemic response assistance between the spring of 2020 and the fall of 2021 went to 2,000 foreign contractors and nonprofits in 177 countries. This is according to a report by the U.S. Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC).

Federal agencies and nonprofits have approved more than 4,000 contracts and issued 1,000 grants from pandemic relief funds to “sub-recipients” across the globe, including foreign contractors that provide services for the U.S. government and international development and health care organizations, The Epoch Times reports.

THE UN GETS OUT MONEY

The largest single international prime recipient is the United Nations, which received $831.4 million in direct pandemic funding, according to the report. They are funding illegal immigration into the United States. The UN, known as the Dictator’s Club, is not our friend.

The United Nations, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees received 43 percent of U.S. pandemic relief funding spent overseas, according to the report.

The High Commissioner for Refugees is giving cash cards to illegal aliens before they cross the border.

The other top nine prime recipients which spend the relief funds overseas included were: UNICEF ($224 million); FHI ($99.945 million); General Dynamics Global Force LLC ($96.5 million); United Kingdom-based Acrow Global Ltd. ($83.5 million); International Red Cross/Red Crescent ($73.667 million); International Organization for Migration ($68.242 million); JSI ($64.32 million); the African Field Epidemiology Network ($62.5 million) and “miscellaneous foreign contractors” ($366.5 million).

According to the Treasury, in 2020 Congress appropriated $3.8 billion for international COVID-19 relief efforts and by April 2021, had added another $10.8 billion in COVID-19 foreign-aid funding, totaling $14.6 billion.

THE CCP GETS OUR MONEY

OpenTheBooks maintains the $6.4 billion figure cited by PRAC, and even the $14,6 billion cited by Treasury, does not include all foreign-related COVID-19 spending, such as allocations for the U.S. Health & Human Services global vaccine program, the $9.6 billion in “total COVID-19 budgetary resources” earmarked for USAID, or the American subsidiaries of foreign companies,

According to OpenTheBooks.com, that includes 125 Chinese firms—with “strong ties to the Communist Chinese Party (CCP)”—that received forgivable loans from the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2020, which is also not included in the foreign aid outlays.

ON ANOTHER NOTE, the Labor Department is investigating $63 billion in pandemic relief that appears to have been stolen by scammers, according to NBC. Pandemic, US unemployment benefits went to foreign thieves because of the enormous amounts of funds sent out without proper oversight. As one official put it, “The system was the victim of what is one of the largest Internet crimes in history, perpetrated against all 50 states at extraordinary levels.”

This is exactly what Republicans said would happen. At the same time, Pelosi said there is more room for spending.

