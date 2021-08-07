Dan Bongino hears Biden is deteriorating rapidly which comes as a shock to no one

















Dan Bongino, a conservative tv host on Fox and a former Secret Service agent, said his sources tell him that Biden is deteriorating at a rapid rate and it’s getting increasingly difficult to hide it.

[What a disgrace these Democrats are sticking us with him and the Obama-appointment, 0% Kamala Harris.]

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon,” Bongino tweeted.

He feels sorry for Biden, of course. In the end, Biden probably isn’t all that aware and probably won’t suffer much if deposed.

Bongino is hearing from outside sources as well.

“It’s not a mystery. It’s the worst-kept secret in the White House,” Bongino said.

[This was all obvious before he won election. Are Democrats going to pretend they didn’t know? We gave him six months tops.]

Watch:

