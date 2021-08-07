Significant number of San Fran cops will quit over mandatory vaccines

San Francisco is becoming a Hellhole of crime and now they want to force the police to be vaccinated, no exceptions. About 18% are not vaccinated due to religious, medical, or other reasons and they would rather quit. They say it should be the same as the state and surrounding counties who allow tests in lieu of vaccines.
It’s time to put these authoritarian Democrats under control.
Watch:
Wait until the “Greek” variants are reached and then we have the “Andromeda Strain”. Then, Be Afraid, Very Afraid.