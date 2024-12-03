Brianna Kellar interviewed Biden-Harris stalwart Dan Goldman on CNN. He now sports orange hair. Can we give him a new handle: Orange Man Bad?

Kellar asked him about comments he made assuring everyone Joe Biden would not pardon his son. Joe Biden pardoned his son for ten years of crimes he hasn’t been charged with, or we haven’t found out about yet.

Kellar: In July of 2023, just after that plea deal fell through, this is what you said. I want to watch.

Kellar, 2023: Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?

Goldman, 2023: Yes, and I don’t think there’s any chance that President Biden is going to do that. Unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him. And I think you see that in this case. Where he kept on, and Merrick Garland kept on, a Trump-appointed US attorney to investigate the president’s son. If that is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don’t know what we could look for.

Kellar, 2024: What does that feel like? Watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?

Goldman: Yeah, and I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through, there would be no pardon. That was a satisfactory outcome.

Kellar: It had already fallen through

Goldman: Sorry, what?

Kellar: When you reacted, this was when the deal had fallen through.

The Unconstitutional Plea Deal

The deal they were talking about was similar to the pardon. Hunter would have been pardoned for any and all crimes. The judge swiftly rejected the deal. Judge Noreika called the agreement potentially “unconstitutional” and lacking “legal precedent.” Hunter wouldn’t accept a deal without immunity from future prosecution for foreign work and consulting. They are related to the more serious allegations against him. He violated FARA, and some say he committed treason. Noreika concluded the deal was unconstitutional since it violated the diversion and immunity clauses.

