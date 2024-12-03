Special Counsel Refused to Dismiss the Cases Against Hunter

According to The Hill, Special Counsel David Weiss rejected allegations that Hunter Biden’s prosecution was politically motivated. He refused to drop the indictments.

Weiss’s office refused to dismiss the tax and gun cases against Hunter Biden. They said they hadn’t seen the pardon yet. They pointed out that the prosecution was not politically motivated as Joe Biden has claimed.

Weiss argued on Monday that multiple judges had already determined that the prosecution was not vindictive.

This is Biden’s DoJ, and Hunter committed the crimes.

President Joe Biden pardoned his son on Sunday night. He claimed his son was unfairly targeted and prosecuted. The blanket pardon covered crimes committed between 2014 and 2024. Thus, he cannot be prosecuted for any crimes in the ten-year period.

“The defendant argued that the indictment was a product of vindictive and selective prosecution,” the filing said. “The Court rejected that claim, finding that ‘[a]s the Court stated at the hearing, Defendant filed his motion without any evidence.’ And there was none and never has been any evidence of vindictive or selective prosecution in this case.”

The filing also noted that Hunter Biden made the same claim regarding the Delaware gun case, which was rejected by the judge overseeing the case and three panels of appeals courts.

“In total, eleven (11) different Article III judges appointed by six (6) different presidents, including his father, considered and rejected the defendant’s claims, including his claims for selective and vindictive prosecution,” the filing said.

Weiss refused to dismiss the indictments.

Weiss’ office rejected claims that the indictments should be dismissed, stating that a dismissal would be as if the grand jury’s indictment never existed.

The first son’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, responded on Monday that the judge could dismiss the California case because no judgment had been entered, and Hunter Biden had not been sentenced.

Hunter Biden was expected to be sentenced in the federal gun case on Dec. 12 and the tax case on Dec. 16.

It’s probably just procedure.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email