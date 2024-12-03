Well-Connected Dems Became Multi-Millionaires from Harris $$$

Lindy Li, a Democrat megadonor and fundraiser, served on the DNC finance committee. Last week, she said that no one from the Kamala Harris campaign is taking responsibility for the massive spending. Ms. Li was very concerned about how she would explain this to her donors.

James Carville said the damage it has done to the Democratic brand is “unfathomable.” He and Lindy Li want an audit.

The only people who did well financially during the Biden-Harris regime were “well-connected Democrats” scamming the American people. With the funds, well-connected people became multi-millionaires, and the party is $20 million in debt.

Just be thankful that Harris isn’t going to handle the US federal budget.

The host in the clip below asked Lindy Li if it isn’t common for campaigns to end in debt.

Lindy Li:

“Well, when Obama ended in debt in 2012, it left the DNC in a terrible position because we had to climb out of debt. And that took a while. And that definitely, even Hillary Clinton cited the 2012 Obama debt as a reason why she lost. Because initially, her campaign was at a disadvantage.

“Also, there is no reason why consultants became overnight millionaires to the campaign.

“There was no, there’s no justification for that.

“You know, these are everyday Americans, hard-working Americans, a lot of whom just gave 10 to $15, and it was all they could do. They poured their hearts into the campaign.

“They need, they deserve answers as to why these people became millionaires, multi-millionaires.

“Just bear in mind that all the advertising costs, hundreds of millions of dollars, went to just four well-connected firms. That’s it.

“You know, the whole thing was very incestuous. Friends took care of friends.

“But it’s not about that. That campaign was supposed to be spent on battleground states, making the economic case to Americans, explaining bread and butter issues, explaining how she would bring inflation down, not online, the pockets of the well-connected. Democrats.”

It was a terrible campaign for all the money they spent, but the biggest problem was the candidates themselves, who were unable to sell themselves.

DNC Finance Committee Member questions why so many consultants became millionaires off of donations to Kamala Harris’ campaign:

