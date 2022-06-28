Danger Ahead: 2 Countries Apply to Join BRICS Economic Partnership

The West has pushed countries together that will present a serious and dangerous challenge to the US and the WOKE EU.

The sanctions are a complete disaster for the West, not only for the damage they are inflicting on the economies but because of the alliances they have brought about.

It was all predictable and we did predict it.

The Biden administration pushed Russia and China closer together and now we have BRICS gaining in strength with arch enemies applying for membership.

BRICS is positioning itself to have its own financial systems that would dethrone the dollar.

2 NEW MEMBERS WANT A PARTNERSHIP WITH BRICS

The Islamic Republic of Iran has officially submitted its application to join the group of five leading economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the foreign ministry in Tehran announced on Monday.

Argentina has also applied to join BRICS. President Alberto Fernandez on Friday wants mechanisms that pose an alternative to private institutions run by and for the West. They will look to launch an economic war against the US.

During the session on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the five-member partnership is working on setting up a new global reserve currency “based on a basket of currencies of our countries.”

THE WEST WANTS A GLOBAL CURRENCY

The West is even looking at a central bank digital currency to replace the dollar. It’s what the WEF wants. They want a US partnership with a dying EU empire. It will mean the end of US sovereignty and wealth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell presaged the coming of this disaster, “rapid changes are taking place in the global monetary system that may affect the international role of the dollar.”

What we see is a renewed love of communism in the Western hemisphere. At the same time, the US is joining a WOKE globalist system of similar authoritarianism.

NATO appears ready to go to war with Russia and undoubtedly China.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase the number of its rapid-response troops from roughly 40,000 to “well over”300,000. He labeled Russia “the most significant and direct threat.”

The meeting is taking place on the heels of the G7 summit in southern Germany. That’s where the leaders of the US, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

All of this misery is self-induced and unnecessary. I believe they are following the World Economic Forum playbook.

Related