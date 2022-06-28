Fiery Interview! Baier Tried to Bring Kari Lake Down [Video]

Propagandist Bret Baier interviewed Kari Lake, a gubernatorial candidate for Arizona. She discussed what she believes was a corrupt election of an illegitimate president in 2020 in response to his contentious questions. Then Baier segued into a slimy Washington Post hit piece about a drag queen she allegedly had at her home performing.

While asking about her contention that the election was stolen, Baier played a clip of Republican Trump supporter, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers saying there is no evidence of any “strong judicial quality evidence” that indicates the election was in doubt.

Kari Lake called the Speaker a RINO and said he should be defeated. She said there is a mountain of evidence and she wishes the media would cover it. She blasted Fox for their cover-up.

Baier said the Attorney General found no evidence and no court cases found evidence. Kari Lake explained that they didn’t have court cases where the evidence was presented.

The entire interview came off as an attempt to entrap her.

Fox won’t allow any mention of 2000 Mules.

THE DRAG QUEEN BATTLE

Brett Baier confronted Kari Lake with accusations of throwing transgender parties at her home and participating in drag queen shows in front of her children for twenty years after saying she thought they were bad for children. That came from the far-left Washington Post relying on a drag queen’s allegations.

Ms. Lake was furious at the claims by Fox News, and then things got highly contentious.

The Combat Begins

Ms. Lake insisted the drag queen was never in her home. She was shocked that the drag queen said that. Baier showed pictures of her with the drag queen. Lake shifted to her concern about drag queens performing for children.

Kari Lake accused Baier of giving a cream puff interview to her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson the week before.

Lake claimed that Baier did not ask her opponent tough questions, namely about immigration or college tuition. He denied that.

At one point, she said, “I am really disappointed in Fox, I thought you were better than CNN”. Baier laughed sarcastically.

“I’m really shocked…And we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen. I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election. You failed to talk about that,” Lake said.

Recent polling data shows Lake leading the GOP gubernatorial primary race by an average of 7 points, according to RealClearPolitics. A recent Trafalgar poll found Lake at 38.5% support, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson coming in second with 26.7% support.

He was quick to end the combative interview as she came out swinging.

When it comes to Bret Baier, all I remember is his reaction, along with Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace, the night Donald Trump won the presidency. After trying to take Donald Trump down during the debate, he looked crestfallen the night he won.

Watch:

VERY LIBERAL ROBSON?

One accusation against Kari Lake’s competition Karrin Taylor Robson is she is very liberal and bundled for a far-left Democrat.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson allegedly raised funds for a far-left Democrat in the U.S. Congress from Arizona before she became a RINO.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a far-left open borders radical who regularly undermined American national security priorities with his votes in Congress, said she bundled for him.

Gallego says he still considers Robson as someone he “can work with.”

She didn’t just donate she bundled for me a couple of times!! That being said all things being equal I can work with Robson. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 8, 2022

Good luck Arizona!

