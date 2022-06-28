Amazon Employees Give the Company a List of Demands After Abortion Ruling

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Hundreds of Amazon employees demand the company stop doing business in states where abortion is illegal. I think they mean where abortion has restrictions.

The snowflakes also want time off with pay to grieve the decision that doesn’t prevent them from getting an abortion.

Demands also include company-organized protests, donations, remote work opportunities, removal of products they don’t like, audit all political donations, and on and on it goes.

They say they want Amazon to defend their liberty, but they have not lost any liberty. They can still kill their babies. The Supreme Court neither gives nor takes away anything. The Court merely handed abortion over to the states where it belongs.

Amazon should do what Netflix did. Tell them they are not going to do any of it and if they don’t like it, they can quit.

This woman is absolutely ridiculous.


