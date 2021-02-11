‘Dangerous anti-vaxxer’ Robert f Kennedy Jr banned from Instagram









Facebook has removed the Instagram page of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, over his posts expressing skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The tech giant announced that it would be cracking down on vaccine misinformation and removing “false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19 and vaccines.”

Kennedy, a vocal vaccine critic, had 800,000 Instagram followers before the account’s removal. He repeatedly posted his opinions on vaccinations, according to The Hill.

Instagram removed the account after Kennedy questioned Bill Gates for his support of vaccinations, according to Fox Business.

“We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” a spokesperson for Facebook said in a statement. Facebook, which owns Instagram, and Twitter had not removed Kennedy as of Thursday, reported The Hill.

Kennedy has advocated for states to exempt parents from vaccinating their children and has linked vaccines to several deaths and called it a cause of autism, according to CNN.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit organization, named Kennedy as one of the most significant figures to spread misinformation regarding COVID-19.

