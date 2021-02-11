Dems wrap up trial begging GOP to convict after presenting no evidence

At the end of the impeachment trial last night, Rep. Lee stood up and objected to the Democrats’ fake news that included him.
Rep. Cicilline, who used to be a Mafia lawyer, claimed Trump called Rep. Lee in the Capitol, thinking he was reaching freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama and a close ally.
“He dialed Sen. Lee by accident, and Sen. Lee describes it that he had just ended a prayer in the Senate chamber,” said impeachment manager David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat.
Cicilline implied that Lee “stood by” during the call and that Trump asked Tuberville to make “further objections” to the certification of the election results, which lawmakers were poised to complete that day.
None of that was true. It was taken from a newspaper article and Cicilline had to withdraw the so-called evidence.
These people really need to learn the definition of ‘evidence.’
Watch:
🚨🚨🚨MUST WATCH🚨🚨🚨
The House Democrats’ impeachment managers just admitted they’ve been peddling FAKE-NEWS! pic.twitter.com/P2XNNaF0RC
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2021
This whole 2 days of Demorat BS was nothing but emotional manipulation, it has no place in a court room where reason and facts must prevail, this whole clown show was a political act, several times for 2 days they kept saying Trump can’t be allowed to run again, that’s what this is all about and scared of !!!!
I want this to drag out. America deserves this. Congress needs to continue thie train wreck. Mitch needs time to further embarrass and destroy himself. Since they do not have the votes, maybe they will call witnesses. America needs to learn some very hard lessons very soon to end this nightmare.