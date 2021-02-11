Dems wrap up trial begging GOP to convict after presenting no evidence

House managers on Thursday wrapped up their case against former president Donald Trump, imploring the Senate to convict him while warning that he could stoke violence again, The Washington Post reports.

“We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of. Because if you don’t, if we pretend this didn’t happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?” Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) said.

The truth is they just don’t want DJT to ever run for office again. That is the actual goal of this melodramatic trial. It was like watching a bad play.

Their case is Donald Trump allegedly didn’t call for help for two hours and he didn’t condemn the ‘insurrectionists.’

FAKE NEWS