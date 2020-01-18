Dangerous child climate lawsuit ‘reluctantly’ slapped down

The ninth circuit had to “reluctantly” slap down a children’s’ lawsuit on climate change. All three judges are Obama judges. It was a so-called ‘organic’ children’s movement that drove the lawsuit.

It is a fraudulent suit of children carefully selected because of where they live, each from a perceived endangered area.

Reuters different reports “in a 2-1 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs, who were between the ages of 8 and 19 when the lawsuit began in 2015, lacked legal standing to sue the United States.

We dodged a bullet. This suit had endlessly bad repercussions for the fossil fuel industry.

The children were exploited by the adults. One child said she knew in kindergarten how endangered the world is due to fossil fuels.

BACKGROUND

Our Children’s Trust filed suit against the federal government in 2015 on behalf of 21 youths, aged 11 to 22. They argued the government violated their right to a “stable climate system.”

The suit asked the court to order the government to issue laws and regulations to fight global warming.

Litigant Avery McRae has allegedly been worried about climate change since she was in kindergarten and we are to believe this came about naturally. By the time she was 11, she had decided to sue Donald Trump, along with 21 other student colleagues, for violating their constitutional rights by not doing enough about the changing climate.

The “organic” lawsuit has a bevy of Oregon activists – adults – behind it.

UCLA Professor of Environmental Law Ann Carlson said with gleeful optimism, “If the plaintiffs won, it’d be massive, particularly if they won what they’re asking for, which is get the federal government out of the business of in any way subsidizing fossil fuels and get them into the business of dramatically curtailing greenhouse gases in order to protect the children who are the plaintiffs in order to create a safe climate. That would be enormous.”

They would make us dependent on rogue nations for our energy once again.