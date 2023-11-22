Terror? Dangerous Explosion on Rainbow Bridge – Updated – Reckless Driver

There was an explosion on Rainbow Bridge on the US-Canada border. It has been blocked to all traffic after reports of a car explosion. Patrol cars from different police agencies, including the Niagara Falls Police Department and US Customs and Border Patrol are on site. It occurred at 11:20 this morning.

Governor Hochul responded: I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

Other border crossings at the US-Canada border are also closed as a result of the Rainbow Bridge explosion.

US Customs and Border Patrol has just said at about 3:30 pm that a reckless driver caused the explosion on Rainbow Bridge.

According to Reuters an initial U.S. Customs and Border Protection assessment suggests the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge crossing may have been caused by a reckless driver whose actions resulted in a crash and fire. Explosives may NOT have been in the car.

That’s quite a difference from a terror attack! Two people in the car were killed and a Border Patrol agent allegedly has minor injuries.

THE TERROR ANGLE

According to Laura Loomer, the Islamic terrorists who blew themselves up on Rainbow Bridge were heading for the Macy’s Day parade.

“The FBI suspects that the Car Bomb Explosion TERRORIST ATTACK at the Rainbow Bridge US-Canada border in Niagara Falls could have been heading directly to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NEW YORK CITY. FBI and NYPD on extreme high alert and advising no travel to NEW YORK City.

“THEY ARE ALSO NOW LOOKING FOR A SECOND VEHICLE.”

Act for America is reporting it was a terror attack.

Two men in a car approached a US Customs stop at the Rainbow Bridge US Canada border and detonated a car bomb. High-ranking police have reported that this vehicle was full of explosives and it’s believed a US Customs building nearby was the primary target. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that State Police are working with an FBI Terrorism Task Force to investigate the incident and she is reported to be en route to the location to speak with authorities and learn more about this terror attack..

All bridges are closed in the area, and all government buildings are evacuated, according to the sources.

There is an additional terrorist bomb threat at the Peace Bridge roughly 20 miles away.

BREAKING: Sources tell Fox News that the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada was a terrorist attack. The two people who were in the car are dead. Lucky, no one else has been killed. One border officer was reportedly injured with minor… pic.twitter.com/rbqNEyOebR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Strong explosion reported, incident involves vehicle entering US from Canada via Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls; access closed in both directionspic.twitter.com/jk75tSBoLn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Photo after reports of incident involving vehicle coming into the US on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY Gov. Hochul says being briefed on incident. All 4 international border crossings between the US-Canada in Western New York closed https://t.co/v3rws2450M pic.twitter.com/B2rFfYfRo9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

Rainbow Bridge US/Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/jaem1EViwp — Hussein E (@therealhebrahim) November 22, 2023

Breaking Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge No Reports on what caused this yet #RainbowBridge #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/Cls3tMPBS9 — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) November 22, 2023

By the way, our borders are open so Democrats can make the country a one-party state.

#BREAKING: A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off, prompting evacuations.⁰⁰#NiagaraFalls | #Canada Currently, multiple authorities and emergency personnel are on the scene, with evacuations underway after a vehicle… pic.twitter.com/CGJnKIm6u5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2023

