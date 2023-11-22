Oppressor-Oppressed News! Rich People Cause Most Pollution

According to a new sturdy, the world’s richest people emit 1% of the carbon in the world, equivalent to the poorest two-thirds. It looks like instead of going after the middle class, the Left needs to get rid of rich people.

The report, by The Guardian, the international charity Oxfam, and the Stockholm Environment Institute, found that climate change and “extreme inequality” have become “interlaced, fused together and driving one another.”

Researchers found that of all the carbon emissions in the world in 2019, 16% was produced by the top 1% wealthiest people worldwide — a group that includes billionaires, millionaires and those who earn more than $140,000 a year. The analysis found their contribution “is the same as the emissions of the poorest 66% of humanity” — roughly 5 billion people.

The report also found that the richest 10% percent of people worldwide made up roughly half of emissions that year.

“It would take about 1,500 years for someone in the bottom 99% to produce as much carbon as the richest billionaires do in a year,” Chiara Liguori, Oxfam’s senior climate justice policy adviser, said. “This is fundamentally unfair.”

If this is true, why does Klaus Schwab tell us poor slobs that we have to eat bugs, and Bill Gates, John Kerry, most of Congress, and Joe Biden get to fly around in jets and gas-guzzling vans? It seems the solution is to put wealthy people on fuel austerity. Problem solved.

It means the rest of us can have gas stoves.

This is just more to the Marxist oppressor v. oppressed. Ignore this study, and plant more trees.

Related