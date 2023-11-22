Dana White on the Media: “the dumbest know nothing, do nothing… on planet earth”

Dana White went ballistic on the media, and it seemed like a good time to ask you what you think.

“If the media tells you you’ve got something that’s gonna fail, it’s definitely gonna win,” Dana White began. “The media is the dumbest know nothing, do nothing, never built nothing mothers on planet earth. So when they say it isn’t going to work, you got a home run man, you know what I mean? Jump in and grind.

“The media, these guys, think about who these people are. When you really think about the media, who are they? Where did they come from? Why does their opinion matter? What have they ever done? What have they ever created, what have they ever built? Who’s ever depended on a paycheck from the media? Nobody! They are a bunch of f***king zeros that sit around and write stories about people who are actually doing s***.”

.@danawhite has spent a large part of his career being told he will fail but that never stopped him “If the media tells you, you have some thing that’s gonna fail, it’s definitely gonna f*cking win” Download New Episode Here ⬇️ https://t.co/4iBSSmOjBI pic.twitter.com/DBuA60nTO8 — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 21, 2023

Is the media the dumbest know nothing, do nothing, never built nothing mothers on planet earth?

