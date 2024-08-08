Dangerous Left: Tulsi Gabbard Surveilled, Whistleblowers Targeted

Tulsi Gabbard was put on a secret terrorist watch list the very day after she destroyed Kamala Harris in this debate. Physical surveillance began the following day.

Whistleblowing Air Marshals told Uncover DC that Gabbard was singled out as a terror threat under the so-called “Quiet Skies” program, and the former presidential candidate says she noticed, confirming the allegations.

“The whistleblowers’ account matches my experience,” says Gabbard. “Everything lines up to the day.”

The “Quad-S” marker is often a sign the traveler has been put on a threat list, and Gabbard was forced into extensive “random” searches lasting as long as 45 minutes.

According to journalist Matt Taibbi, “It happened every time I boarded,” says Gabbard.

“I’ve got a couple of blazers in there, and they’re squeezing every inch of the entire collar, every inch of the sleeves, every inch of the edging of the blazers,” she says. “They’re squeezing or padding down underwear, bras, workout clothes, every inch of every piece of clothing.” Agents unzipped the lining inside the roller board of her suitcase, patting down every inch inside the liner. Gabbard was asked to take every piece of electronics out and turn each on, including her military phone and computer.

“I use my military ID to get through security sometimes,” says Gabbard, who, among other things, traveled to her reservist base in Oklahoma during this period. Once, she was unable to get through security with a military ID. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent saw the “SSSS” marker. “The TSA agent said, ‘Why are you Quad-S? You’re in the military,’” explains Gabbard. “And I said, ‘That’s exactly what I’m wondering.’

Spying on Americans

Air Marshals have complained more than once about being asked to spy on Americans. The program’s existence was first exposed on July 28, 2018, when Boston Globe writer Jana Winter published an exposé titled “Welcome to the Quiet Skies.”

Most investigations under this new system will never lead to court. Therefore, agents do not have to worry about meeting probable cause standards or justifying surveillance. The behaviors may be technically permitted, even if some would consider them unconstitutional.

“It all comes under the heading of the Department of Pre-Crime,” adds Empower attorney Jason Foster, longtime Chief Investigative Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “So it’s ‘We don’t have to prove anything. We’re not going to court. We’re just following people.’”

The left has attacked Gabbard relentlessly.

A feature describing her as a favorite of the Putin government was timed to the launch of her 2020 presidential campaign, and Hillary Clinton made waves by denouncing her as a Russian “asset.”

“These actions are those of a tyrannical dictator. There’s no other way to describe what they’re doing,” Gabbard said.

Now, They’re Going After the “Leakers”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has opened a “leak” investigation into the release of information regarding eight flights on which Air Marshals surveilled former presidential candidate and member of Congress Tulsi Gabbard. Empower Oversight has uncovered the information about the probe. The move improperly targets Federal Air Marshals (FAMs), who blew the whistle on the wasted resources and abuse of authority in targeting American citizens who pose no threat to fellow passengers.

Whistleblowers are not leakers. But the TSA will attempt to treat them as leakers.

Empower Oversight Tristan Leavitt wrote a letter to DHS IG Joseph Cuffari requesting the IG’s assistance in protecting the whistleblowers.

It is illegal to target whistleblowers.

Leavitt’s letter to Cuffari on the leak investigation can be found here.