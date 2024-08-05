Quiet Skies Could Be Surveilling Tulsi Gabbard

Quiet Skies is a TSA program that uses air marshals to track and observe suspicious passengers. The program’s goal is to identify travelers who may pose a risk to aviation security, in short, a terrorist.

They take air marshals off planes to surveil J6 people, even some who have never been arrested.

Tulsi Under Surveillance?

According to Tracey Beanz at Uncover DC, they are surveilling former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The information was shared with Sonya LaBosco. LaBosco says Mrs. Gabbard has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshalls on every flight she boards.

I cannot verify this, and Tulsi Gabbard has not responded, but would it surprise anyone if it’s true?

In 2023, Sonya LaBosco, the director of the Air Marshal National Council, made a shocking revelation about US air security. Under current conditions, air marshals will not service regular commercial flights, according to her.

Sonya LaBosco, a retired supervisory federal air marshal who speaks on behalf of the Air Marshal National Council, told The New York Post that during the height of the border crisis, the federal government has been sending 200 air marshals to the border on 21-day deployments, leaving major flights vulnerable to threats.

Air marshals also follow unconvicted J6 attendees around on flights.

Fox News is STUNNED to learn that January 6th defendants (unconvicted) have been placed on the Quad S list- the TSA terrorism list which subjects people with this designation to hours of harassment at the airport. I’ve literally been talking about this publicly for nearly 3… pic.twitter.com/SREcg26O41 — Brandon Straka Be Weird: #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) November 22, 2023

The current administration weaponized the air marshals.