Stolen Valor: Tim Walz’s Lies About Going to War

The communist Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, is proving to be a liar who pretended he went to war. After 24 years in the National Guard, he left when he was supposed to go to Iraq.

A 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom has surfaced.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Tim Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

In 2007, @Tim_Walz talked to C-SPAN about his military service: “I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from… pic.twitter.com/igULhtIhgB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024

Here is more. He falsely claims he went to war and lies about ordinary rifles being weapons of war.

The democrats are enraged that JD Vance is accusing Tim Walz of stolen valor. Here’s Walz committing ACTUAL stolen valor and saying he went to war. Would be a shame if American voters saw this. pic.twitter.com/Wzr5NRNhWN — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) August 7, 2024

Veteran Carl Higbie has given several interviews exposing the Stolen Valor of Tim Walz.

Wow. The retired Command Sergeant Major who went to Iraq in place of Tim Walz (after Tim left the Army) just blasted him for stolen valor “If he thinks Italy was a combat zone and he was carrying that rifle in war, he’s delusional” pic.twitter.com/K0RreZ9FaZ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 8, 2024