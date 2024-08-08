Stolen Valor: Tim Walz’s Lies About Going to War

The communist Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, is proving to be a liar who pretended he went to war. After 24 years in the National Guard, he left when he was supposed to go to Iraq.

A 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom has surfaced.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Tim Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

Here is more. He falsely claims he went to war and lies about ordinary rifles being weapons of war.

Veteran Carl Higbie has given several interviews exposing the Stolen Valor of Tim Walz.


