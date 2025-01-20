Dangerous Wind Condition in Southern California

Areas of southern California face up to 100 mph winds. Why aren’t they using fireboats? They have an ocean of water.

A “particularly dangerous situation” warning is set to go into effect Monday at noon and last through Tuesday at 10 a.m. for swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County. This is an unprecedented fifth time the National Weather Service has sounded the alarm this season for acute fire conditions.

Peak gusts of 50 mph to 70 mph are possible along the coast and valleys, while sustained winds are expected to be between 25 mph to 40 mph. Isolated gusts of up to 100 mph are possible in the mountains and foothills, while sustained winds there are expected to be between 30 mph to 50 mph, said Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

⚠️POWERFUL & DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDSTORM INCOMING!!⚠️ Take action now to prepare your home and loved ones for another round of EXTREME WIND and FIRE WEATHER, staring tomorrow afternoon! Worst winds Mon afternoon – Tue morning. #CAwx #SantaAnaWinds pic.twitter.com/CuhRHgOTjF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2025

A red flag fire weather warning, including an elevated Particularly Dangerous Situation designation, is in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from noon Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Griffith Park and other public spaces in Los Angeles are temporarily closed due to increased wildfire risk.

Firefighters boosted containment of the deadly Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire during a weekend of improved weather conditions.

Curfews remain in effect for fire evacuation zones, and authorities continue to make arrests for violations, including two people with a fire truck who were impersonating firefighters in Pacific Palisades.

The situation is very dangerous. Karen Bass finally understands that she has to pre-deploy the fired departments. After the fires start, it’s too late. They roll like lava down a mountain, and mostly, what you can do is get out of their way.

The National Weather Service has declared a Particularly Dangerous Situation with damaging winds and an increased risk for fires through tomorrow. This morning, I joined safety officials to provide an update for Angelenos. LAFD resources have been pre-deployed and we will be… pic.twitter.com/t0mg9xjvIE — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 20, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass fired 61 people from LAFD even though the Fire Chief asked for 159 new hires to keep up with increased service calls. No wonder many victims of the wildfires didn’t see any firefighters, Bass canned many of them. Bass must resign.pic.twitter.com/v1eusitnGk — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2025

21 days before the Palisades Fire broke out, Los Angeles Fire personnel jammed into a LA Fire commission meeting with a dire warning about the consequences of Karen Bass’ budget cuts. “The residence of Los Angeles are going to pay the ultimate sacrifice, and someone will die.” pic.twitter.com/RpHN9yOziq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 16, 2025

