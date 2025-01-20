The Regulations & Pardons of the Biden Administration

“A government is a territorial monopolist of compulsion-an agency which may engage in continual, institutionalized property rights violations and the expropriation, taxation and regulation-of private property owners.”
― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Everything the new Democrat Party does is about power and control. They want to control the people and private businesses completely. They don’t seem like capitalists any longer. Perhaps they don’t consider the burden they place on others they are supposed to help.
Pardons

A community note on the first post below noted that 6500 of them were for alleged “simple marijuana possession.” That wasn’t really true. They were mostly drug dealers or guilty of other serious crimes, but they pleaded down to lesser charges.

The Biden administration said preemptive pardons are unconstitutional.

Regulations

The Biden administration has killed industry with the extraordinary numbers of regulations passed in only one year. It cost the economy between $1.4 and $1.8 trillion while he spent $10 trillion of mostly borrowed money.

The most significant burden of the Biden administration has been regulations.


