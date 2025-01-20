The Regulations & Pardons of the Biden Administration

“A government is a territorial monopolist of compulsion-an agency which may engage in continual, institutionalized property rights violations and the expropriation, taxation and regulation-of private property owners.”

― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Everything the new Democrat Party does is about power and control. They want to control the people and private businesses completely. They don’t seem like capitalists any longer. Perhaps they don’t consider the burden they place on others they are supposed to help.

Pardons

A community note on the first post below noted that 6500 of them were for alleged “simple marijuana possession.” That wasn’t really true. They were mostly drug dealers or guilty of other serious crimes, but they pleaded down to lesser charges.

Am I missing something or does this look wrong to you? https://t.co/7n2DgIHjNJ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 20, 2025

The Biden administration said preemptive pardons are unconstitutional.

BOOM

Joe Biden’s Preemptive Pardons are UNCONSTITUTIONAL Merrick Garland ~ Presidential Pardon ~ role Justice Dept

✅Careful examination of those asking for pardon

✅Pardon attorneys have set up very detailed regulations of who is and is not appropriate to pardon pic.twitter.com/EcPDrHVreY — Joni Job (@jj_talking) December 10, 2024

Regulations

The Biden administration has killed industry with the extraordinary numbers of regulations passed in only one year. It cost the economy between $1.4 and $1.8 trillion while he spent $10 trillion of mostly borrowed money.

Biden-era regulations have created a paperwork nightmare requiring 360 million hours – or about 41,000 years for one person to complete.

Biden’s Red Tape Regulations cost Americans 1.8 Trillion Dollars! pic.twitter.com/DoAFCRCWcD — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 20, 2025

The most significant burden of the Biden administration has been regulations.

Scott Bessent talks about how this is our last chance to re-privatize the economy. He discusses how the biggest burden of the Biden administration has been regulations. pic.twitter.com/yzseGawkxf — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 16, 2024

