Danish Paper Apologizes for Parroting Government COV Lies

THE CONSTANT hyper vigilance has weighed tremendously on all of us. That is why we – the press – must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed. ~ Ekstra Bladet

One of the largest Danish tabloids, Ekstra Bladet, ran a formal apology to the public for parroting the line of the sitting Danish government on the coronavirus epidemic without questioning it.

When will we get the same apology from our newspapers? They just keep lying for the corrupt administration and the unelected bureaucrats they’ve empowered to use us as guinea pigs without rights or proper information.

Newspapers have special freedoms under the Constitution so they can act as guardians and protectors, not as activist and propagandists. They’ve lost their way.

The Apology Via Google Translate [Emphasis Mine]

WE HAVE NOT been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalized with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference. Exactly, the official hospitalization numbers have been shown to be 27 percent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now.

OF COURSE, it is first and foremost the authorities who are responsible for informing the population correctly, accurately and honestly. The figures for how many are sick and died of corona should, for obvious reasons, have been published long ago, so we got the clearest picture of the monster under the bed.

Overall, the messages from the authorities and politicians to the public in this historic crisis leave much to be desired. And so they lie, as they did when parts of the population lost confidence in them.

ANOTHER example: The vaccines are consistently referred to as our ‘superweapon’. And our hospitals are called ‘super hospitals’. Nevertheless, these super-hospitals are apparently maximally pressured, even though almost the entire population is armed with a super-weapon. Even children have been vaccinated on a huge scale, which has not been done in our neighboring countries.

IN OTHER WORDS, there is something here that does not deserve the term ‘super’. Whether it’s the vaccines, the hospitals, or a mixture of it all, is every man’s guess. But at least the authorities’ communication to the population in no way deserves the term ‘super’. On the contrary.

