Nancy Pelosi’s Son Had Lots of Criminal Business Associates

According to a paper trail, Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Jr. was involved in five companies probed by the feds. The paperwork ties him to fraudsters and convicted criminals. While never charged with a crime, he does have some very shady friends. He admits some associates probably hired him for his connections.

The question is why did he repeatedly deal with these characters?

The tabloid, DailyMail.com conducted the investigation.

THE BIOFUEL COMPANY, STEALING FROM THE ELDERLY

He joined the board of a biofuel company after it defrauded investors, according to an SEC ruling. The CEO of the company was convicted after bribing Georgia officials

In October 2013 Pelosi Jr. landed a job as Vice President of biofuel company FOGFuels, according to a corporate press release.

The federal complaint said CEO Marshall stole $3 million from mostly elderly investors in FOGFuels and another of his companies ‘to pay for a variety of Marshall’s personal expenses, including luxury vacations, child support, and alimony payments, and private school tuition and camps for his children.’

At the same time, an Atlanta, Georgia official was found guilty of helping arrange city contracts for Marshall’s wireless internet company in exchange for bribes.

Marshall cooperated in the fraud case and was not charged in the bribery case. He served a short sentence for fraud.

Pelosi was VP of the company at the time.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL INVESTMENT FIRM, RUN IN SECRET BY TWO CRIMINALS

Paul Jr. was president of an environmental investment firm that turned out to be a front for two convicted fraudsters, documents reveal.

In 2009, Pelosi Jr. was recruited to be president of an environmental investment company called Natural Blue Resources.

Pelosi Jr. served as president and board member of Natural Blue from its public stock exchange listing in August 2009 for five months and served on the board of another company run by one of the crook’s wives.

But a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation found that the company was in fact ‘secretly controlled’ by two convicted criminals, who used Pelosi Jr. and others as a front to let them ‘personally profit from the company without disclosing their past brushes with the law to investors’.

Pelosi was never charged.

INFOUSA, TARGETING SENIORS, STEALING THEIR LIFE SAVINGS

He served as vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens.

He joined InfoUSA even though he had another job. The company was run by major Democrat donor Vinod Gupta, who had been embroiled in a criminal investigation by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office since 2004.

InfoUSA knowingly sold millions of consumers’ data to fraudsters who used the information to scam the elderly, stripping some of their life savings.

According to a 2007 New York Times report on the investigation, InfoUSA sold a list of 500,000 gamblers over age 55 called ‘Oldies but Goodies’, which described its members as ‘gullible’.

InfoUSA also sold lists of people with cancer or Alzheimer’s called ‘Suffering Seniors’, the Times reported.

Gupta and others cooperated and the investigation was closed. Pelosi joined after it was closed.

TARGETED MEDICAL PHARMA, NON-FDA APPROVED DRUGS

A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for was accused of testing drugs on people without FDA authorization.

In 2014 Pelosi Jr. was as Independent Director of Los Angeles-based drug company Targeted Medical Pharma, which, a year after Pelosi Jr. left the firm, was accused by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of testing drugs on people without authorization.

Pelosi Jr. quit the company seven months after joining according to SEC filings and left the FOGFuels position off his LinkedIn resume completely.

After receiving a warning letter, the company told the FDA it ‘complied with all the applicable FDA regulations, and had not broken any rules because it was not marketing its product, Theramine, as a drug in the US but rather as a ‘medical food’.

Targeted Medical Pharma told DailyMail.com the investigation was ‘a clerical issue on behalf of the FDA’.

The FDA did not take any further action against the company.

CGI, A FAKE UN CHARITY

Pelosi Jr. did decide to include a new full-time role on his LinkedIn resume in October 2014 as ‘Business Development Executive’ of the Corporate Governance Initiative (CGI) — though he has since removed it.

He took the name of the company off the resume.

SEC filings say CGI is ‘a non-profit group’ focused on ‘transparency, capitalism and building sustainable organization[s]’ and that Pelosi was promoted to Executive Director of the organization in December 2015.

Ironically, it was through this ethics-focused job that he developed close ties with an alleged scammer accused by the DoJ of running a fake charity.

In November 2019, prosecutors accused New York-based executive Asa Saint Clair of running a cryptocurrency scam through his charity, the World Sports Alliance, which they described as a ‘sham affiliate of the United Nations’.

St. Clair was caught trying to flee to Madagascar and now faces 20 years in prison.

