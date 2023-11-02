Dark Money Group Is Trying to Remove Trump from the Ballot

Arabella Advisors, a very far-Left group, is looking to foster so-called voting rights that end up in voter corruption for people on the right. Eric Kessler, a former Clinton Initiative staffer, runs it. The dark money group raked in $1.7 billion in 2020 alone. They are behind the far-left group called CREW, ironically named Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. CREW is trying to have Donald Trump kicked off the ballot as we speak.

THE SHADOWY CONSULTING FIRM

The Capital Research Center was the first to research this clandestine Arabella Advisors. Capital Research called the activist network a “shadowy consulting firm behind what is arguably the world’s most powerful and influential “dark money” empire.”

“The company oversees a set of four nonprofits known as the “sisters,” all run from its swanky headquarters in downtown Washington. Since the network’s creation a decade-and-a-half ago, these four groups—the Sixteen Thirty Fund, New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, and Windward Fund—have poured out a combined $3.3 billion into countless groups that fight for the Left on a wide array of public policies, including court-packing, environmentalism, gun control, and abortion.”

CREW, as part of the Arabella Advisors network, gets funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Currently, CREW is trying to get Trump removed from the ballot in Colorado and other states over the fraudulent claim that he incited the “insurrection” of January 6, 2021. CIA operatives are on the board of CREW, including Beth Nolan and Evan McMullen.

Laura Loomer posted that they are violating their 501c3s. These are so-called philanthropies, and they’re engaged in full-time political manipulation. No one seems to care to do anything about it.

TODAY’S TESTIMONY IN COLORADO

The testimony yesterday in the Colorado case was to prove that Donald Trump was sending dog whistles or signals to the far right on January 6th, 2021.

In other words, they’re looking to make it a thought crime.

This case is based on section three of the 14th amendment, which was meant for Confederates to keep them from higher office. It wasn’t used. It wasn’t even used against Jefferson Davis, who lived out his life in relative comfort.

Today, a so-called expert witness testified at the trial to remove the former president from the ballot. He claimed that the 14th Amendment section three applies to presidents.

The Professor Defines Insurrection as Donald Trump

Indiana University law professor Gerard Magliocca laid out his definition of insurrection and how it applies to presidents.

He said an insurrection is “any public use of force or threat of force by a group of people to hinder or prevent the execution of the law. “

The definition is made especially for Donald Trump. The judge in the case has a conflict of interest, and combined with the political operatives testifying, Donald Trump is well on his way to being knocked off the ballot. It would be appealed immediately and eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Laura Loomer wants to see Arabella investigated.

. @LauraLoomer: “These Are Dark Money Organizations That Are In Violation Of Their 501(c)(3) Tax Status.” pic.twitter.com/57Y14HIyn4 — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) October 31, 2023

